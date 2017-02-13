Music Attitude

Grammy 2017, la lista dei vincitori

2 ore ago
Nicola Lucchetta
Si è tenuta questa notte la cerimonia dei Grammy Awards. La serata di gala, che si è tenuta allo Staples Center di Los Angeles, ha decretato come vincitori assoluti Adele e David Bowie. Per la cantante britannica “25” è stato un clamoroso trionfo, capace di portare a casa ben cinque premi, tra cui i più importanti Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year e Record Of The Year. Altrettanti premi anche per il Duca Bianco, che con il suo ultimo lavoro “Blackstar” porta a casa cinque premi postumi, tra i quali spicca quello Best Engineered Album (non classical) e i Best Rock Song e Best Rock Performance.

Delusione per Beyonce e Drake, che portano entrambi a casa solo due statuette, e Kanye West, a bocca asciutta pur con otto candidature. Nessuna statuetta anche per i due rappresentanti italiani nella serata Laura Pausini (candidata per Best Latin Pop Album) ed Ennio Morricone (per la colonna sonora di “The Hateful Eight” di Quentin Tarantino).

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Album Of The Year
25 — Adele

Record Of The Year
“Hello” — Adele

Song Of The Year
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele

Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Best Dance Recording
“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin — Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance
“Blackstar” — David Bowie

Best Metal Performance
“Dystopia” — Megadeth

Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best Rock Album
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album
Blackstar — David Bowie

Best R&B Performance
“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song
“Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé

Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Hotline Bling” — Drake

Best Rap Song
“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Album
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

Best Country Solo Performance
“My Church” — Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song
“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Best Country Album
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Best New Age Album
White Sun II — White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Country For Old Men — John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

Best Gospel Album
Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album
Hymns — Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album
Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
iLevitable — ile

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album
Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best American Roots Performance
“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song
“Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album
This Is Where I Live — William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album
Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album
Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Last Days Of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album
Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album
E Walea — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album
Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children’s Album
Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album
Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Ahead — Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

Best Instrumental Composition
“Spoken At Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“You And I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package
Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Best Album Notes
Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Best Historical Album
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording
“Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Surround Sound Album
Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance
Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
TIE Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist
TIE Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

Best Classical Compendium
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer Gesualdo — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé

Best Music Film
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

