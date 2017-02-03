Cage The Elephant, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

Martedì 31 gennaio 2017 i Cage The Elephant erano in concerto al Fabrique di Milano: ecco uno sguardo alla scaletta proposta in questo tour. Il gruppo rivelazione del 2016 ha presentato al pubblico l’ultimo album “Tell Me I’m Pretty”, pubblicato nel 2015 sotto la produzione di Dan Auerbach dei The Black Keys.

Cage The Elephant tour 2017 – La scaletta dei concerti

Cry Baby In One Ear Spiderhead Aberdeen Take it or Leave it Too Late to Say Goodbye Cold Cold Cold Trouble Ain’t no Rest for the Wicked Mess Around Punchin’ Bag Telescope Back Against the Wall It’s Just Forever Come a Little Closer

Encore: Right Before My Eyes Cigarette Daydreams Shake me Down Teeth

Fotografie a cura di Rodolfo Sassano.

