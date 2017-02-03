Music Attitude

Cage The Elephant, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

Martedì 31 gennaio 2017 i Cage The Elephant erano in concerto al Fabrique di Milano: ecco uno sguardo alla scaletta proposta in questo tour. Il gruppo rivelazione del 2016 ha presentato al pubblico l’ultimo album “Tell Me I’m Pretty”, pubblicato nel 2015 sotto la produzione di Dan Auerbach dei The Black Keys.

Cage The Elephant tour 2017 – La scaletta dei concerti

  1. Cry Baby
  2. In One Ear
  3. Spiderhead
  4. Aberdeen
  5. Take it or Leave it
  6. Too Late to Say Goodbye
  7. Cold Cold Cold
  8. Trouble
  9. Ain’t no Rest for the Wicked
  10. Mess Around
  11. Punchin’ Bag
  12. Telescope
  13. Back Against the Wall
  14. It’s Just Forever
  15. Come a Little Closer
    Encore:
  16. Right Before My Eyes
  17. Cigarette Daydreams
  18. Shake me Down
  19. Teeth

Fotografie a cura di Rodolfo Sassano.

