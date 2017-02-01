Dream Theater, le foto e la scaletta del concerto a Padova dell’1 febbraio 2017

Dopo la doppietta romana l’1 febbraio 2017 i Dream Theater arrivano in concerto a Padova: di seguito le foto della serata, e la scaletta dello show, ben rodata durante le precedenti date. Il calendario dei concerti in Italia continua ad ampliarsi: il 4 febbraio la band sarà in concerto a Milano, e a maggio tornerà per ben quattro nuove date.

Durante questa tournée i Dream Theater hanno scelto di proporre non soltanto brani di produzione recente, ma anche e soprattutto il leggendario Images And Words.

Dream Theater tour 2017 – La scaletta dei concerti

Act 1:



The Dark Eternal Night The Bigger Picture Hell’s Kitchen The Gift of Music A Life Left Behind Our New World The Spirit Carries On (anticipata da un solo di John Petrucci e seguita da un solo di basso di John Myung) As I Am (con un inserto di “Enter Sandman” dei Metallica) Breaking All Illusions Act 2 (Images and Words): Pull Me Under Another Day (con outro esteso con solo di tastiere di Jordan Rudees ) Take the Time (con outro esteso con solo di chitarra di John Petrucci) Surrounded Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper (con solo di percussioni di by Mike Mangini nella sezione centrale ) Under a Glass Moon Wait for Sleep (con outro esteso di tastiere) Learning to Live (con outro con doppio solo di Jordan Rudees e John Petrucci) Encore: A Change of Seasons: I The Crimson Sunrise A Change of Seasons: II Innocence A Change of Seasons: III Carpe Diem A Change of Seasons: IV The Darkest of Winters A Change of Seasons: V Another World A Change of Seasons: VI The Inevitable Summer A Change of Seasons: VII The Crimson Sunset

Fotografie a cura di Giuseppe Craca



