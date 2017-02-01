Music Attitude

Dream Theater, le foto e la scaletta del concerto a Padova dell’1 febbraio 2017

1 febbraio 2017
Redazione Musicattitude
Concerti
dream-theater-foto-concerto-padova-01-febbraio-2017-2

Dopo la doppietta romana l’1 febbraio 2017 i Dream Theater arrivano in concerto a Padovadi seguito le foto della serata, e la scaletta dello show, ben rodata durante le precedenti date. Il calendario dei concerti in Italia continua ad ampliarsi: il 4 febbraio la band sarà in concerto a Milano, e a maggio tornerà per ben quattro nuove date.

Durante questa tournée i Dream Theater hanno scelto di proporre non soltanto brani di produzione recente, ma anche e soprattutto il leggendario Images And Words.

Dream Theater tour 2017 – La scaletta dei concerti

          Act 1:

  1. The Dark Eternal Night
  2. The Bigger Picture
  3. Hell’s Kitchen
  4. The Gift of Music
  5. A Life Left Behind
  6. Our New World
  7. The Spirit Carries On (anticipata da un solo di John Petrucci e seguita da un solo di basso di John Myung)
  8. As I Am (con un inserto di “Enter Sandman” dei Metallica)
  9. Breaking All Illusions

    Act 2 (Images and Words):

  10. Pull Me Under
  11. Another Day (con outro esteso con solo di tastiere di Jordan Rudees)
  12. Take the Time (con outro esteso con solo di chitarra di John Petrucci)
  13. Surrounded
  14. Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper (con solo di percussioni di by Mike Mangini nella sezione centrale)
  15. Under a Glass Moon
  16. Wait for Sleep (con outro esteso di tastiere)
  17. Learning to Live (con outro con doppio solo di JordanRudees e John Petrucci)

    Encore:

  18.  A Change of Seasons: I The Crimson Sunrise
  19. A Change of Seasons: II Innocence
  20. A Change of Seasons: III Carpe Diem
  21. A Change of Seasons: IV The Darkest of Winters
  22. A Change of Seasons: V Another World
  23. A Change of Seasons: VI The Inevitable Summer
  24. A Change of Seasons: VII The Crimson Sunset

Fotografie a cura di Giuseppe Craca

>>Il calendario dei concerti 2017

Comments

comments

                  
CONDIVIDI
Musicattitude.it
  • utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa
  • usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi
  • accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.