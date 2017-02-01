Dream Theater, le foto e la scaletta del concerto a Padova dell’1 febbraio 2017

Dopo la doppietta romana l’1 febbraio 2017 i Dream Theater arrivano in concerto a Padova: di seguito le foto della serata, e la scaletta dello show, ben rodata durante le precedenti date. Il calendario dei concerti in Italia continua ad ampliarsi: il 4 febbraio la band sarà in concerto a Milano, e a maggio tornerà per ben quattro nuove date.
Durante questa tournée i Dream Theater hanno scelto di proporre non soltanto brani di produzione recente, ma anche e soprattutto il leggendario Images And Words.
Dream Theater tour 2017 – La scaletta dei concerti
Act 1:
- The Dark Eternal Night
The Bigger Picture
Hell’s Kitchen
The Gift of Music
A Life Left Behind
Our New World
The Spirit Carries On (anticipata da un solo di John Petrucci e seguita da un solo di basso di John Myung)
As I Am (con un inserto di “Enter Sandman” dei Metallica)
Breaking All Illusions
Act 2 (Images and Words):
Pull Me Under
Another Day (con outro esteso con solo di tastiere di Jordan Rudees)
Take the Time (con outro esteso con solo di chitarra di John Petrucci)
Surrounded
Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper (con solo di percussioni di by Mike Mangini nella sezione centrale)
Under a Glass Moon
Wait for Sleep (con outro esteso di tastiere)
Learning to Live (con outro con doppio solo di JordanRudees e John Petrucci)
Encore:
- A Change of Seasons: I The Crimson Sunrise
A Change of Seasons: II Innocence
A Change of Seasons: III Carpe Diem
A Change of Seasons: IV The Darkest of Winters
A Change of Seasons: V Another World
A Change of Seasons: VI The Inevitable Summer
A Change of Seasons: VII The Crimson Sunset
Fotografie a cura di Giuseppe Craca