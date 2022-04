THE KILLS: la ristampa deluxe dell’album “No Wow” arriva il 3 giugno

In occasione del 17esimo anniversario del loro secondo lavoro in studio No Wow, il duo rock dei The Kills annuncia la ristampa in versione deluxe in edizione limitata che include due LP: l’album nelle sue vesti originali e un nuovo mix realizzato da Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, Fiona Apple, Arctic Monkeys), vincitore di diversi Grammy Award, che dona una nuova luce ai brani che conosciamo e amiamo da tempo. La ristampa arriva il 3 giugno su Domino. È già disponibile il nuovo mix di Tchad Blake della title track “No Wow”, accompagnato dal video diretto da Sally Walker-Hudecki. Guardalo QUI.



The deluxe edition featurs a gold foil gatefold LP jacket, black-and-gold smoke vinyl LP, an exclusive 5×7 print and a four-page booklet. The reissue is also available as 2xCD including both versions, a single LP version of the Tchad Blake Mix 2022 on black vinyl and indie exclusive gold vinyl and a single LP version of the original No Wow album on black vinyl. Pre-order now via Domino and the band’s new web store, which also includes new merch designed specifically to celebrate the anniversary.



The new Tchad Blake mix of the title track “No Wow” is out now with an accompanying music video directed by Sally Walker-Hudecki; it is an amalgamation of her Super 8 footage and the original 2005 video directed by Kenneth Cappello.



Returning to their roots, The Kills will be performing No Wow in its entirety as a two-piece in Los Angeles and Brooklyn this June. Due to overwhelming demand, second dates have been added in both cities and are the band’s only headlining shows planned for the year. They will also be opening for Jack White at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on June 4th.



Pre-order the deluxe LP, shop for new merch and buy tickets HERE.

Listen to “No Wow (The Tchad Blake Mix 2022)” HERE