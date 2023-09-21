Connect with us

Dischi

HELMET – pubblicano il video del nuovo singolo “Gun Fluf”

Published

20 ore ago

on

HELMET – pubblicano il video del nuovo singolo “Gun Fluf”

Gli HELMET pubblicheranno il nuovo album “LEFT” l’11 novembre 2023, su earMUSIC. Oggi la band americana è lieta di presentare il video del secondo singolo “Gun Fluf”https://youtu.be/Ws0FLOvJgNE

“LEFT” è stato prodotto dal cantante/chitarrista Page Hamilton con la supervisione di Jim Kaufman e Mark Renk mentre la fase di mastering è stata affidata a Howie Weinberg. Disponibile il preorder nei formati CD-Digisleeve1LP Black Vinyl e Limited 1LP Transparent Vinylhttps://helmet.lnk.to/LEFTPR

1. Holiday
2. Gun Fluf
3. NYC Tough Guy
4. Make-Up
5. Big Shot
6. Bombastic
7. Reprise
8. Dislocated
9. Tell Me Again
10. Powder Puff
11. Resolution*
*originally by John Coltrane

Gli HELMET saranno in Italia per ben due date:
27/11/23 – Mezzago – Bloom
28/11/23 – Ravenna – Bronson Club

About HELMET:
In the late ‘80s, Helmet’s straightforward hard rock stirred the American underground. The band’s 1989 debut “Strap It On” was bold enough to detonate the minds of hardcore lifers, noise-rock aficionados and metalheads whiplashed by the density of Hamilton’s riffing. Helmet proceeded to take on all comers with their Gold-certified album “Meantime”. The original lineup would excel over the course of 10 years, recording two more albums, 1994’s “Betty” and 1997’s “Aftertaste” before adjourning in 1998. By that time, Hamilton’s aesthetic had rubbed off on many bands from bona fide metal units and the then-burgeoning nu-metal scene. After a few years away, Hamilton reformed the band in 2004 with all new members, recording such reputation-fortifying releases as “Size Matters” (2004), “Monochrome” (2006), “Seeing Eye Dog” (2010) and “Dead To The World” (2016).

HELMET is:
Page Hamilton – vocals/guitar
Kyle Stevenson – drums
Dan Beeman – guitar
Dave Case – bass

HELMET online:
https://www.helmetmusic.com/

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

DISCHI

Dischi20 ore ago

HELMET – pubblicano il video del nuovo singolo “Gun Fluf”

HELMET – pubblicano il video del nuovo singolo “Gun Fluf” Gli HELMET pubblicheranno il nuovo album “LEFT” l’11 novembre 2023, su earMUSIC. Oggi la band...
BARONESS BARONESS
Dischi3 giorni ago

BARONESS è uscito il nuovo album “STONE”! Svelato il video del nuovo singolo “Anodyne”
MOTORHEAD MOTORHEAD
Dischi4 giorni ago

MOTÖRHEAD – una speciale ristampa per il quarantennale di “Another Perfect Day”
Danko Jones
Comunicati stampa4 giorni ago

DANKO JONES pubblicano oggi il nuovo album “Electric Sounds”
Fre
Dischi1 settimana ago

FRE FEAT. YOUNG SIGNORINO “NESSUNA EMOZIONE”
TRAVIS_UTOPIA_ALB_CVR_10X10_EXP_hr_b
Dischi2 settimane ago

TRAVIS SCOTT È USCITO OGGI IN FORMATO CD IL NUOVO ALBUM DA RECORD “UTOPIA”
Emma
Dischi2 settimane ago

EMMA – SOUVENIR IN DA CLUB
Dischi2 mesi ago

E-Wired empathy: usare la musica per raccontare storie
Dischi2 mesi ago

Forelock, Follow Me un ep senza confini
More DISCHI