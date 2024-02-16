TRANSATLANTIC – in arrivo il live album “Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind”

I TRANSATLANTIC, supergruppo prog formato da Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt e Pete Trewavas, annunciano oggi la release del nuovo live album “Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind”, in arrivo il 26 aprile 2024. Il disco sarà pubblicato in un imponente formato 5CD + 2 Blu-ray Artbook e conterrà entrambi i set registrati durante le due serate del Morsefest, per un totale di quasi quattro ore e mezza di contenuti e un booklet di 36 pagine.

Disponibile da oggi il video live di “Can You Feel It”, registrato durante la seconda serata:

Disponibile anche il preorder: https://transatlantic.lnk.to/LiveAtMorsefest2022-TheAbsoluteWhirlwind

TRANSATLANTIC – “Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind”

Night 1 Tracklisting:

Into The Blue

In Held (‘Twas) In I

Shine

We All Need Some Light

Overture/Whirlwind

The Wind Blew Them All Away

On The Prowl

A Man Can Feel

Out Of The Night

Rose Colored Glasses

Evermore

Set Us Free

Lay Down Your Life

Pieces of Heaven

Is It Really Happening?

Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)

Night 2 Tracklisting:

Overture

Reaching For The Sky

Higher Than The Morning

The Darkness In The Light

Take Now My Soul

Bully

Rainbow Sky

Looking For The Light

The World We Used To Know

The Sun Comes Up Today

Love Made A Way (Prelude)

Owl Howl

Solitude

Belong

Lonesome Rebel

Can You Feel It

Looking For The Light (Reprise)

The Greatest Story Never Ends

Love Made A Way

Bridge Across Forever

The Final Medley