Comunicati stampa
TRANSATLANTIC – guarda il video live di “Lay Down Your Life”
I TRANSATLANTIC, supergruppo prog formato da Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt e Pete Trewavas, hanno da poco svelato la data di pubblicazione di “Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind”, in arrivo il 26 aprile 2024. Il disco sarà pubblicato in un imponente formato 5CD + 2 Blu-ray Artbook e conterrà entrambi i set registrati durante le due serate del Morsefest, per un totale di quasi quattro ore e mezza di contenuti e un booklet di 36 pagine.
La all-star band presenta il live video di “Lay Down Your Life”:
Disponibile anche il preorder: https://transatlantic.lnk.to/LiveAtMorsefest2022-TheAbsoluteWhirlwind
TRANSATLANTIC – “Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind”
Night 1 Tracklisting:
Into The Blue
In Held (‘Twas) In I
Shine
We All Need Some Light
Overture/Whirlwind
The Wind Blew Them All Away
On The Prowl
A Man Can Feel
Out Of The Night
Rose Colored Glasses
Evermore
Set Us Free
Lay Down Your Life
Pieces of Heaven
Is It Really Happening?
Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)
Night 2 Tracklisting:
Overture
Reaching For The Sky
Higher Than The Morning
The Darkness In The Light
Take Now My Soul
Bully
Rainbow Sky
Looking For The Light
The World We Used To Know
The Sun Comes Up Today
Love Made A Way (Prelude)
Owl Howl
Solitude
Belong
Lonesome Rebel
Can You Feel It
Looking For The Light (Reprise)
The Greatest Story Never Ends
Love Made A Way
Bridge Across Forever
The Final Medley
