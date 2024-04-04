Connect with us

Comunicati stampa

WHEEL – disponibile il nuovo singolo “Porcelain”

44 minuti ago

WHEEL hanno recentemente annunciato il nuovo album “Charismatic Leaders”, in uscita il 3 maggio 2024 su Inside Out Music. L’album è stato meticolosamente realizzato per soddisfare i sempre più alti benchmark della band anglo-finlandese, aiutati dai tecnici e co-produttori Daniel Bergstrand e Fredrik Thordendal (Meshuggah) mentre la fase di mix è stata affidata a Forrester Savell.
Disponibile da oggi il nuovo singolo “Porcelain”

Di seguito anche il primo singolo estratto “Empire”, che ha raggiunto oltre 220k visualizzazioni: 

“Charismatic Leaders” è disponibile per il preorder nei formati Limited CD Digipak (incluso l’EP “Rumination” come bonus) e Gatefold 180g LPhttps://wheelband.lnk.to/CharismaticLeaders
La copertina è stata realizzata da Lucas Mayer (Long Distance Calling, Blackout Problems)

WHEEL – “Charismatic Leaders”
Empire 04:20
Porcelain 07:12
Submission 10:46
Saboteur 09:01
Disciple 04:12
Caught in the Afterglow 01:12
The Freeze 10:35

I WHEEL saranno in tour in Europa alla fine del 2024, di seguito tutte le date tra cui una in Italia:
31.10 – Olympia, Tampere, Finland
1.11 – Sawohouse UG, Kuopio, Finland
2.11 – On The Rocks, Helsinki, Finland
7.11 – Lutakko, Jyväskylä, Finland
8.11 – Finlandia-Klubi, Lahti, Finland
9.11 – 45 Special, Oulu, Finland
15.11 – Logo, Hamburg, Germany
16.11 – Melkweg Up, Amsterdam, Netherlands
17.11 – 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
19.11 – Rebellion, Manchester, UK
20.11 – Cathouse, Glasgow, UK
21.11 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
22.11 – 1865, Southampton, UK
23.11 – Underworld, London, UK
24.11 – Thekla, Bristol, UK
26.11 – Kavka, Antwerp, Belgium
27.11 – Luxor, Cologne, Germany
28.11 – Colos Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
30.11 – Backstage, Paris, France
2.12 – Komplex, Zurich, Switzerland
3.12 – Legend, Milan, Italy
4.12 – Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany
5.12 – Analog Music Hall, Budapest, Hungary
6.12 – Chelsea, Vienna, Austria
8.12 – Hyrdrozagadka, Warsaw, Poland
10.12 – Lido, Berlin, Germany
11.12 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
12.12 – John Dee, Oslo, Norway
13.12 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm, Sweden

