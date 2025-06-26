LORNA SHORE – il video della nuova “Unbreakable”

Dopo l’entusiasmante reazione a “Oblivion” nelle scorse settimane, i LORNA SHORE presentano oggi un ulteriore assaggio del loro prossimo album “I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me” con il secondo singolo, “Unbreakable”, pubblicato oggi insieme a un nuovo video musicale, diretto da Eric Richter:



Il commento del cantante Will Ramos:

“Unbreakable” è una canzone molto trionfale e inclusiva, scritta per riunire le persone in cui possono rendersi conto che, a prescindere da ciò che il mondo ci getta addosso, non ci abbatterà mai. Noi e i nostri legami siamo infrangibili”.

“I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me” è il quinto album della band e il primo dopo tre anni “Pain Remains” del 2022. L’uscita è prevista per il 12 settembre su Century Media Records

Disponibile anche il precedente singolo “Oblivion”. Guarda il video diretto da Dylan Hryciuk di Versa Films:

Prison of Flesh

Oblivion

In Darkness

Unbreakable

Glenwood

Lionheart

Death Can Take Me

War Machine

A Nameless Hymn

Forevermore