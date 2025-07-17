ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN – ascolta il nuovo singolo “We’ll Never Know (feat Floor Jansen)”

ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN ha annunciato il suo ultimo album solista, l’apocalittico “Songs No One Will Hear”. A distanza di 13 anni dalla sua precedente release, questa colonna sonora degli ultimi giorni dell’umanità uscirà il 12 settembre 2025 su InsideOutMusic.

Da oggi è disponibile il nuovo singolo “We’ll Never Know (feat Floor Jansen)”, il secondo singolo estratto dall’album:

Il commento di Arjen:

“We’ll Never Know è di gran lunga il brano più triste ed emotivo del mio nuovo album da solista. Parla di una coppia innamorata che aspetta una bambina, il loro sogno che finalmente si realizza. Ma ora, con la fine dell’umanità vicina, non potranno mai conoscerla. Si chiedono… che tipo di persona sarebbe diventata? Ho pensato che Floor, essendo lei stessa una mamma, sarebbe stata la cantante perfetta per questa canzone. Fortunatamente ha amato il testo e la canzone e si è immedesimata immediatamente. Ci ha messo il cuore e l’anima, come si può chiaramente sentire!”.

Disponibile anche il primo singolo “Our Final Song”:

A tredici anni dal suo ultimo album da solista, “Lost In The New Real”, Arjen torna con un nuovo disco: “Songs No One Will Hear”. Fedele al suo stile caratteristico, questo album offre una miscela eclettica di brani, passando senza soluzione di continuità da canzoni potenti ed epiche a canzoni più leggere e giocose. Al centro di “Songs No One Will Hear” c’è un concetto profondo: cosa farebbero le persone se gli rimanessero solo cinque mesi di vita a causa dell’impatto di un asteroide? Aspettatevi una montagna russa di emozioni, che scava sia negli aspetti chiari che in quelli oscuri della natura umana.

A guidare l’album è la voce narrante di Mike Mills (Toehider) insieme a collaboratori come Irene e Floor Jansen, Robert Soeterboek, Marcela Bovio e Patty Gurdy, che aggiungono profondità al sound eterogeneo dell’album!

Disponibile anche il trailer dell’album:

“Songs No One Will Hear” è disponibile nei seguenti formati:

● Deluxe 36-page Artbook (incl. 3 CDs and Blu-ray 5.1 surround mix)

● CD Digipak

● 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl (incl. bonus tracks & cover track), offering fans the ultimate immersive experience

● Digital Album

ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN – “Songs No One Will Hear”: https://ArjenAnthonyLucassen.lnk.to/SongsNoOneWillHear-Album

1. End Of The World Show

2. The Clock Ticks Down

3. Goddamn Conspiracy

4. The Universe Has Other Plans

5. Shaggathon

6. We’ll Never Know

7. Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus

8. Just Not Today

9. Our Final Song

Tracklisting for the Artbook:

CD Format (Disc 1) – Audio Tracks incl. Narration

1. End Of The World Show

2. The Clock Ticks Down

3. Goddamn Conspiracy

4. The Universe Has Other Plans

5. Shaggathon

6. We’ll Never Know

7. Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus

8. Just Not Today

9. Our Final Song

CD Format (Disc 2) – Audio Tracks excl. Narration

1. The Clock Ticks Down – No Narration

2. Goddamn Conspiracy – No Narration

3. The Universe Has Other Plans – No Narration

4. Shaggathon – No Narration

5. We’ll Never Know – No Narration

6. Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus – No Narration

7. Just Not Today – No Narration

8. Our Final Song – No Narration

CD Format (Disc 3) – Bonus Tracks & Instrumentals

1. Our Weary Soldier – Bonus Track

2. Listen to Sabbath – Bonus Track

3. Mr. M’s Amazing Plan – Bonus Track

4. Die Young – Cover Track

5. The Clock Ticks Down – Instrumental

6. Goddamn Conspiracy – Instrumental

7. The Universe Has Other Plans – Instrumental

8. Shaggathon – Instrumental

9. We’ll Never Know – Instrumental

10. Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus – Instrumental

11. Just Not Today – Instrumental

12. Our Final Song – Instrumental

Blu-Ray Format (Disc 1) – 5.1 Mix – Audio Tracks incl. Narration

1. End Of The World Show – 5.1. Mix

2. The Clock Ticks Down – 5.1. Mix

3. Goddamn Conspiracy – 5.1. Mix

4. The Universe Has Other Plans – 5.1. Mix

5. Shaggathon – 5.1. Mix

6. We’ll Never Know – 5.1. Mix

7. Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus – 5.1. Mix

8. Just Not Today – 5.1. Mix

9. Our Final Song – 5.1. Mix

ARJEN LUCASSEN online:

www.arjenlucassen.com

www.facebook.com/ArjenLucassenOfficial

www.twitter.com/arjenlucassen