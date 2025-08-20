Comunicati stampa
ARCH ENEMY – pubblicano il video di “Illuminate The Path”
Gli ARCH ENEMY pubblicano oggi un nuovo video per il brano “Illuminate The Path”, uno dei brani preferiti dai fan tratto dall’ultimo album “BLOOD DYNASTY”. Il video è stato diretto e prodotto da Patric Ullaeus:
ARCH ENEMY – “Blood Dynasty”: https://archenemy.lnk.to/BloodDynastyAlbumLP
Dream Stealer
Illuminate the Path
March Of the Miscreants
A Million Suns
Don’t Look Down
Presage
Blood Dynasty
Paper Tiger
Vivre Libre
The Pendulum
Liars & Thieves
“Blood Dynasty” è disponibile nei seguenti formati:
Special Edition CD (11 tracks)
Special Edition CD (US version) (11 tracks)
Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (11 + 2 bonus tracks)
Ltd. Deluxe A/B split (red&golden) LP (11 tracks) + bonus LP (2 tracks) + CD Artbook (13 tracks) & art print
black LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. grey LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. transp. red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. creamy white LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. dark green LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. bright gold LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. red blood splatter (clear-red splatter) LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl (limited to 666 copies) (11 tracks)
Ltd. black ice LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)
Ltd. milky clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)
Ltd. tangerine colored LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)
Digital album (11 tracks)
Oltre alle edizioni deluxe limitate che contengono 2 bonus track esclusive, i fan possono rivolgere la loro attenzione al vinile Ltd. Liquid Blood, disponibile esclusivamente sullo store ufficiale della band e limitato a 666 copie.
La band sarà in Italia per un unico show presso l’Alcatraz Club di Milano il 22 ottobre 2025 in compagnia di Amorphis, Eluveitie e Gatecreeper.