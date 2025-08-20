ARCH ENEMY – pubblicano il video di “Illuminate The Path”

Gli ARCH ENEMY pubblicano oggi un nuovo video per il brano “Illuminate The Path”, uno dei brani preferiti dai fan tratto dall’ultimo album “BLOOD DYNASTY”. Il video è stato diretto e prodotto da Patric Ullaeus:

ARCH ENEMY – “Blood Dynasty”: https://archenemy.lnk.to/BloodDynastyAlbumLP

Dream Stealer

Illuminate the Path

March Of the Miscreants

A Million Suns

Don’t Look Down

Presage

Blood Dynasty

Paper Tiger

Vivre Libre

The Pendulum

Liars & Thieves

“Blood Dynasty” è disponibile nei seguenti formati:

Special Edition CD (11 tracks)

Special Edition CD (US version) (11 tracks)

Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (11 + 2 bonus tracks)

Ltd. Deluxe A/B split (red&golden) LP (11 tracks) + bonus LP (2 tracks) + CD Artbook (13 tracks) & art print

black LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. grey LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. transp. red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. creamy white LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. dark green LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. bright gold LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. red blood splatter (clear-red splatter) LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl (limited to 666 copies) (11 tracks)

Ltd. black ice LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

Ltd. milky clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

Ltd. tangerine colored LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

Digital album (11 tracks)

Oltre alle edizioni deluxe limitate che contengono 2 bonus track esclusive, i fan possono rivolgere la loro attenzione al vinile Ltd. Liquid Blood, disponibile esclusivamente sullo store ufficiale della band e limitato a 666 copie.

La band sarà in Italia per un unico show presso l’Alcatraz Club di Milano il 22 ottobre 2025 in compagnia di Amorphis, Eluveitie e Gatecreeper.