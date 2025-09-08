Comunicati stampa
DUFF MCKAGAN – il video di “Longfeather – Live From London”
DUFF MCKAGAN presenta oggi “LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON”, un nuovissimo album dal vivo registrato lo scorso ottobre durante il Lighthouse Tour ’24. La raccolta di 19 tracce sarà disponibile in un’ampia varietà di formati, tra cui digitale, CD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak (con audio dal vivo e video completo), 2LP Gatefold (180g), 2LP Gatefold (Ltd. signed).
“LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON” sarà pubblicato il 31 ottobre su earMUSIC. Guarda il video del nuovo singolo “Longfeather”:
Di seguito la lineup del concerto:
• Duff McKagan – performer, composer, lyrics, vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar
• Mike Squires – backing vocals, bass
• Michael Musburger – backing vocals, drums
• Tim DiJulio – backing vocals, guitar
• Jeff Fielder – backing vocals, guitar, keyboards
• Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) – guitar on “Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” & “Heroes”
Inoltre, “LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON” contiene un’apparizione molto speciale del chitarrista co-fondatore dei Sex Pistols, Steve Jones, che
vede i due amici (e compagni di band dei Neurotic Outsiders) unire le forze per il brano “Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory” di Johnny Thunders e “Heroes” di David Bowie, quest’ultima visibile ora sul canale YouTube ufficiale di McKagan: youtube.com/watch?v=GU1KxogOQPc
Il disco è disponibile a questo link: https://duffmckagan.lnk.to/LighthouseLive
Di seguito la tracklist dell’album:
1. Forgiveness
2. Chip Away
3. This Is the Song
4. I Saw God on 10th St.
5. Tenderness
6. Feel
7. Holy Water/I Wanna Be Your Dog
8. I Just Don’t Know
9. FallenOnes
10. Fallen
11. Wasted Heart
12. Longfeather
13. Just Another Shakedown
14. I Fought The Law
15. You’re Crzay
16. Lighthouse
17. Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
18. Heroes feat. Steve Jones
19. Don’t Look Behind You