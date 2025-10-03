LEPROUS – il video di “Atonement / The Sky Is Red (Outro) (Live In Tilburg 2025)”

I LEPROUS pubblicano oggi un secondo singolo/video estratto dal prossimo live album “An Evening Of Atonement”, in uscita il 24 ottobre 2025 in tutto il mondo su Inside Out Music.

Mentre “Atonement (Live In Tilburg 2025)” è già disponibile in streaming su tutte le piattaforme digitali, a questo link è visibile il video del medley “Atonement / The Sky Is Red (Outro) (Live In Tilburg 2025)”:



Disponibile anche il video del primo singolo “Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025)”:

Di seguito la tracklist:

LEPROUS – “An Evening Of Atonement”

Disc One: CD 1 / Act 1 (61:55):

1. Silently Walking Alone (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:53)

2. The Price (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:13)

3. Illuminate (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:24)

4. I Hear The Sirens (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:52)

5. Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:05)

6. Forced Entry (Live In Tilburg 2025) (10:14)

7. Out Of Here (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:17)

8. Alleviate (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:41)

9. Distant Bells (Live In Tilburg 2025) (08:41)

10. Foe (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:27)

11. Nighttime Disguise (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:01)

Disc Two: CD 2 / Act 2 (64:37):

1. Unfree My Soul (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:44)

2. On Hold (Live In Tilburg 2025) (09:01)

3. Below (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:57)

4. Passing (Live In Tilburg 2025) (08:49)

5. Faceless (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:22)

6. Castaway Angels (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:03)

7. From The Flame (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:59)

8. Slave (Live In Tilburg 2025) (06:49)

9. Atonement (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:02)

10. The Sky Is Red (Outro) (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:45)

Disc Three: Blu-ray (173:12 min.):

Oltre al formato Ltd. Il formato 2CD e Blu-ray Digipak, la parte audio di “An Evening Of Atonement” sarà pubblicata anche in formato Gatefold 3LP su vinile 180g. (nelle seguenti varianti: Black vinyl / Unlimited and Apricot coloured vinyl / Limited to 500x copies) e in digitale.

Il disco è disponibile a questo link: https://leprousband.lnk.to/AnEveningOfAtonement

I LEPROUS saranno in Italia, assieme ai compagni d’etichetta Royal Sorrow, il 7 novembre 2025 presso il Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda (MI).