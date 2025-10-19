Limp Bizkit, Sam Rivers, bassista e co-fondatore della band, è purtroppo deceduto all’età di 48 anni.



Con un post su Instagram, Wes Borland, membro fondatore e chitarrista dei Limp Bizkit, ha annunciato il decesso di Sam Rivers, bassista della band.

Ancora sconosciute le cause della morte, una morte improvvisa che porta sotto shock non solo i fan dei Limp Bizkit, ma tutto il mondo musicale.



Today we lost our brother.

Our bandmate.

Our heartbeat.

Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.

A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.

We love you, Sam.

We’ll carry you with us, always.

Rest easy, brother.

Your music never ends.

Foto di Achim Raschka/Creative Commons