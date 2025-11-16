Yungblud interrompe il tour

La rockstar ha da poco condiviso un messaggio attraverso i suoi canali:

This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honoured from everything that has happened. This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.

It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a fuck about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t fuck around.

I’m so sorry to do this. But reluctantly I have to cancel the shows through the end of the year.

These include Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and Latin America –

My heart is broken.

I don’t want do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.

All US tickets will be refunded. If you sign up with an address at the link I will send you a gift. I never take anyone’s love support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me.

But I need this time. USA 1 will see you next year. Mexico and latam we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It’s gonna be unbelievable. I can’t wait.

Dom x

Traduzione:

Quest’anno è stato davvero incredibile e mi sento così fortunato e onorato per tutto quello che è successo. Questa settimana quando sono tornato a casa per una pausa sono andato a fare alcuni esami (come faccio di solito) e quelli della voce e del sangue hanno sollevato alcune preoccupazioni. Il mio medico mi ha ordinato di prendermi una pausa dal tour fino alla fine dell’anno.

È nella mia natura correre e correre finché non cado a terra senza fregarmene di niente, a parte della musica e di voi ragazzi, ma questa volta mi è stato detto che devo prenderla sul serio e non posso andare in giro.

Mi dispiace tanto farlo. Ma con riluttanza devo annullare gli spettacoli fino alla fine dell’anno.

Questi includono Filadelfia, Cleveland, Washington, Città del Messico e America Latina –

Il mio cuore è spezzato.

Non voglio recarmi danni duraturi, siamo in un viaggio che voglio che duri per sempre. Capisco che alcuni di voi saranno frustrati. Voglio solo che sappiate che è molto difficile anche per me, ma prometto che mi farò perdonare.

Tutti i biglietti statunitensi saranno rimborsati. Se vi iscrivete col vostro indirizzo al link vi manderò un regalo. Non do mai per scontato il sostegno o l’energia di nessuno. Sapete che siete tutto per me.

Ma questa volta ho bisogno di tempo. USA ci vediamo l’anno prossimo. Messico e America Latina stiamo già pensando ai miei concerti lì che saranno ancora più accessibili per il prossimo anno. Sarà incredibile. Non vedo l’ora.

Dom x