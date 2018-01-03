Il 2018 sarà un anno di enormi concerti. Ma anche gli anniversari e i compleanni di moltissimi dischi fondamentali. Molti album sono invecchiati davvero bene, al punto che sembra veramente assurdo che quest’anno compiano trent’anni. Nei prossimi mesi assisteremo sicuramente a celebrazioni adeguate e potremo buttarci su succose ristampe per celebrare lavori che hanno definito generi e mode. Eccovi diversi buoni motivi per festeggiare alcune release fondamentali.

1998 – Vent’anni fa

Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty

Jay-Z – Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life

Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Madonna – Ray Of Light

Manu Chao – Clandestino

Mina & Adriano Celentano – Mina Celentano

Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing

Pulp – This Is Hardcore

Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby

Kid Rock – Devil Without A Cause

Massive Attack – Mezzanine

The Offspring – Americana

Pearl Jam – Yield

Prozac+ – Acidoacida

Blind Guardian – Nightfall In Middle-Earth

Death – The Sound Of Perseverance

Iced Earth – Something Wicked This Way Comes

Korn – Follow The Leader

Marilyn Manson – Mechanical Animals

Meshuggah – Chaosphere

Refused – The Shape Of Punk To Come

System Of A Down – System Of A Down

1993 – Venticinque anni fa

Ace Of Base – Happy Nation

Depeche Mode – Songs Of Faith And Devotion

Grant Lee Buffalo – Fuzzy

883 – Nord Sud Ovest Est

Radiohead – Pablo Honey

Snoop Doggy Dogg – Doggystyle

Suede – Suede

Take That – Everything Changes

Vasco Rossi – Gli spari sopra

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

Aerosmith – Get A Grip

Afghan Whigs – Gentlemen

Litfiba – Terremoto

Nirvana – In Utero

Pearl Jam – Vs.

Primus – Pork Soda

Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream

Angra – Angels Cry

Carcass – Heartwork

Melvins – Houdini

Paradise Lost – Icon

Sepultura – Chaos A.D.

Type O Negative – Bloody Kisses

1988 – Trent’anni fa

Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man

New Kids On The Block – Hangin’ Tough

R.E.M. – Green

Roxette – Look Sharp!

Bon Jovi – New Jersey

Cinderella – Long Cold Winter

Diaframma – Boxe

Dinosaur Jr. – Bug

Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking

Litfiba – Litfiba 3

Living Colour – Vivid

N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton

Pixies – Surfer Rosa

Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation

Helloween – Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part II

Iron Maiden – Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son

Megadeth – So Far, So Good…So What!

Metallica – …And Justice For All

Ministry – The Land Of Rape And Honey

Mudhoney – Superfuzz Bigmuff

Queensryche – Operation: Mindcrime

Slayer – South Of Heaven

1978 – Quarant’anni fa

Blondie – Parallel Lines

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Babylon By Bus

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness On The Edge Of Town

Dire Straits – Dire Straits

Fabrizio De André – Rimini

Francesco Guccini – Amerigo

Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove

Giorgio Gaber – Polli d’allevamento

Gloria Gaynor – Love Tracks

Rino Gaetano – Nuntereggae più

Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo

Skiantos – MONO tono

Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food

Tom Waits – Blue Valentine

AC/DC – If You Want Blood You’ve Got It

Public Image Ltd. – First Issue

Rainbow – Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll

Van Halen – Van Halen

1968 – Cinquant’anni fa

Aretha Franklin -Lady Soul

Beatles – The Beatles (White Album)

Jefferson Airplane – Crown Of Creation

Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

Cream – Wheels Of Fire

Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

Jeff Beck – Truth

Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland

Miles Davis – Miles In The Sky

Pink Floyd – A Sacerful Of Secrets

Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet

Frank Zappa – We’re Only In It For The Money

Steppenwolf – Steppenwolf

Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat

