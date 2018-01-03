Music Attitude

101 buoni motivi per festeggiare questi album che compiono gli anni nel 2018

Il 2018 sarà un anno di enormi concerti. Ma anche gli anniversari e i compleanni di moltissimi dischi fondamentali. Molti album sono invecchiati davvero bene, al punto che sembra veramente assurdo che quest’anno compiano trent’anni. Nei prossimi mesi assisteremo sicuramente a celebrazioni adeguate e potremo buttarci su succose ristampe per celebrare lavori che hanno definito generi e mode. Eccovi diversi buoni motivi per festeggiare alcune release fondamentali.

1998 – Vent’anni fa

Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty
Jay-Z – Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life
Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
Madonna – Ray Of Light
Manu Chao – Clandestino
Mina & Adriano Celentano – Mina Celentano
Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing
Pulp – This Is Hardcore
Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby
Kid Rock – Devil Without A Cause
Massive Attack – Mezzanine
The Offspring – Americana
Pearl Jam – Yield
Prozac+ – Acidoacida
Blind Guardian – Nightfall In Middle-Earth
Death – The Sound Of Perseverance
Iced Earth – Something Wicked This Way Comes
Korn – Follow The Leader
Marilyn Manson – Mechanical Animals
Meshuggah – Chaosphere
Refused – The Shape Of Punk To Come
System Of A Down – System Of A Down

1993 – Venticinque anni fa

Ace Of Base – Happy Nation
Depeche Mode – Songs Of Faith And Devotion
Grant Lee Buffalo – Fuzzy
883 – Nord Sud Ovest Est
Radiohead – Pablo Honey
Snoop Doggy Dogg – Doggystyle
Suede – Suede
Take That – Everything Changes
Vasco Rossi – Gli spari sopra
Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
Aerosmith – Get A Grip
Afghan Whigs – Gentlemen
Litfiba – Terremoto
Nirvana – In Utero
Pearl Jam – Vs.
Primus – Pork Soda
Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream
Angra – Angels Cry
Carcass – Heartwork
Melvins – Houdini
Paradise Lost – Icon
Sepultura – Chaos A.D.
Type O Negative – Bloody Kisses

1988 – Trent’anni fa

Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man
New Kids On The Block – Hangin’ Tough
R.E.M. – Green
Roxette – Look Sharp!
Bon Jovi – New Jersey
Cinderella – Long Cold Winter
Diaframma – Boxe
Dinosaur Jr. – Bug
Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking
Litfiba – Litfiba 3
Living Colour – Vivid
N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
Pixies – Surfer Rosa
Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation
Helloween – Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part II
Iron Maiden – Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son
Megadeth – So Far, So Good…So What!
Metallica – …And Justice For All
Ministry – The Land Of Rape And Honey
Mudhoney – Superfuzz Bigmuff
Queensryche – Operation: Mindcrime
Slayer – South Of Heaven

1978 – Quarant’anni fa

Blondie – Parallel Lines
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Babylon By Bus
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness On The Edge Of Town
Dire Straits – Dire Straits
Fabrizio De André – Rimini
Francesco Guccini – Amerigo
Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove
Giorgio Gaber – Polli d’allevamento
Gloria Gaynor – Love Tracks
Rino Gaetano – Nuntereggae più
Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo
Skiantos – MONO tono
Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food
Tom Waits – Blue Valentine
AC/DC – If You Want Blood You’ve Got It
Public Image Ltd. – First Issue
Rainbow – Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll
Van Halen – Van Halen

1968 – Cinquant’anni fa

Aretha Franklin -Lady Soul
Beatles – The Beatles (White Album)
Jefferson Airplane – Crown Of Creation
Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
Cream – Wheels Of Fire
Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
Jeff Beck – Truth
Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland
Miles Davis – Miles In The Sky
Pink Floyd – A Sacerful Of Secrets
Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet
Frank Zappa – We’re Only In It For The Money
Steppenwolf – Steppenwolf
Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat

