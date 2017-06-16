Ariana Grande, la scaletta del tour 2017

Ieri sera il “Dangerous Woman Tour” di Ariana Grande è approdato al PalaLottomatica di Roma per la prima delle due tappe italiane. La giovane artista statunitense infatti, sabato 17 giugno 2017, sarà in concerto al Pala Alpitour di Torino.
La scaletta dello show è composta dai brani del suo ultimo album “Dangerous Woman” e successi precedenti come “One Last Time” e “Problem”.
Ariana Grande – La scaletta dei concerti italiani
Be Alright
Everyday
Bad Decisions
Let Me Love You
Intro – Knew Better
Forever Boy
One Last Time
Touch It
Leave Me Lonely
Side To Side
Bang Bang
Greedy
Focus
I Don’t Care
Moonlight
Love Me Harder
Break Free
Sometimes
Thinking About You
Problem
Over The Rainbow (cover per Manchester)
Into You
Dangerous Woman