Ariana Grande, la scaletta del tour 2017

Ieri sera il “Dangerous Woman Tour” di Ariana Grande è approdato al PalaLottomatica di Roma per la prima delle due tappe italiane. La giovane artista statunitense infatti, sabato 17 giugno 2017, sarà in concerto al Pala Alpitour di Torino.

La scaletta dello show è composta dai brani del suo ultimo album “Dangerous Woman” e successi precedenti come “One Last Time” e “Problem”.

Ariana Grande – La scaletta dei concerti italiani

Be Alright

Everyday

Bad Decisions

Let Me Love You

Intro – Knew Better

Forever Boy

One Last Time

Touch It

Leave Me Lonely

Side To Side

Bang Bang

Greedy

Focus

I Don’t Care

Moonlight

Love Me Harder

Break Free

Sometimes

Thinking About You

Problem

Over The Rainbow (cover per Manchester)

Into You

Dangerous Woman

