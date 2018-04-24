Ultime conferme per Bay Fest 2018, la rassegna che si terrà ad Igea Marina (RN) dal 12 al 14 agosto prossimi. Oltre agli headliner già confermati (Lagwagon, Dropkick Murphys, Agnostic Front, Suicidal Tendencies, Bad Religion e Millencolin), sono stati annunciati anche gli ultimi tre nomi che chiudono la lineup del festival: Nothington, Duracel e Totale Apatia. Per i Nothington il concerto al Bay Fest sarà l’ultimo prima dello scioglimento.

Infine è stata resa nota la suddivisione dei gruppi per giornate, come di seguito riportato.

Bay Fest 2018, la lineup del festival

12 AGOSTO

LAGWAGON

MAD CADDIES

THE LILLINGTONS

BEERPONG, FORTY WINKS

DURACEL

WHY EVERYONE LEFT

13 AGOSTO

DROPKICK MURPHYS

AGNOSTIC FRONT

THE FLATLINERS

SECOND YOUTH

INARRESTABILI

TOTALE APATIA

14 AGOSTO

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

BAD RELIGION

MILLENCOLIN

NOTHINGTON

SENZABENZA

EDWARD IN VENICE

SUNSET RADIO

Singole giornate

DOMENICA 12 AGOSTO: € 25,00 + € 3,75 ddp (Lagwagon + Mad Caddies + others)

LUNEDI 13 AGOSTO: € 35,00 + € 4,50 ddp (Dropkick Murphy’s + Agnostic Front + others)

MARTEDI 14 AGOSTO: € 40,00 + € 5,00 ddp (Suicidal Tendencies + Bad Religion + Millencolin + others)

Abbonamenti

ABBONAMENTO 2 GG (12-13 AGOSTO): € 50,00 +€ 6,00 ddp

ABBONAMENTO 2 GG (13-14 AGOSTO): € 65,00 +€ 7,50 ddp

ABBONAMENTO 3 GG (12-13-14 AGOSTO): € 85,00 + 8,50 ddp

CAMPING – abbonamento 4 giorni (11/12/13/14 agosto): € 50,00

