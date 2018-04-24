Music Attitude

Bay Fest 2018, la lineup del festival

Ultime conferme per Bay Fest 2018, la rassegna che si terrà ad Igea Marina (RN) dal 12 al 14 agosto prossimi. Oltre agli headliner già confermati (Lagwagon, Dropkick Murphys, Agnostic Front, Suicidal Tendencies, Bad Religion e Millencolin), sono stati annunciati anche gli ultimi tre nomi che chiudono la lineup del festival: Nothington, Duracel e Totale Apatia. Per i Nothington il concerto al Bay Fest sarà l’ultimo prima dello scioglimento.

Infine è stata resa nota la suddivisione dei gruppi per giornate, come di seguito riportato.

12 AGOSTO
LAGWAGON
MAD CADDIES
THE LILLINGTONS
BEERPONG, FORTY WINKS
DURACEL
WHY EVERYONE LEFT

13 AGOSTO
DROPKICK MURPHYS
AGNOSTIC FRONT
THE FLATLINERS
SECOND YOUTH
INARRESTABILI
TOTALE APATIA

14 AGOSTO
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
BAD RELIGION
MILLENCOLIN
NOTHINGTON
SENZABENZA
EDWARD IN VENICE
SUNSET RADIO

Singole giornate
DOMENICA 12 AGOSTO: € 25,00 + € 3,75 ddp (Lagwagon + Mad Caddies + others)
LUNEDI 13 AGOSTO: € 35,00 + € 4,50 ddp (Dropkick Murphy’s + Agnostic Front + others)
MARTEDI 14 AGOSTO: € 40,00 + € 5,00 ddp (Suicidal Tendencies + Bad Religion + Millencolin + others)

Abbonamenti
ABBONAMENTO 2 GG (12-13 AGOSTO): € 50,00 +€ 6,00 ddp
ABBONAMENTO 2 GG (13-14 AGOSTO): € 65,00 +€ 7,50 ddp
ABBONAMENTO 3 GG (12-13-14 AGOSTO): € 85,00 + 8,50 ddp
CAMPING – abbonamento 4 giorni (11/12/13/14 agosto): € 50,00

