BLACK PUMAS annunciano la Deluxe Edition dell’album di debutto omonimo nominato ai GRAMMY

Black Pumas, alias la voce di Eric Burton e la chitarra di Adrian Quesada, decide di uscire a fine mese con la versione deluxe del loro straordinario album di debutto omonimo, in uscita il 28 agosto in digitale e il 09 ottobre su formato fisico. I numeri di Black Pumas parlano chiaro: più di 155 mila copie vendute tra fisico e digitale, 60 milioni di stramings del singolo estratto “Colors” e la nomination come Best New Artist agli ultimi Grammy Awards 2020. La deluxe edition formata da 2LP ha una nuova copertina e contiene fotografie inedite dal vivo e in studio; un 7” bonus contenente tre brani inediti; tre versioni live in studio(“Colors,” “Oct 33,” “Confines”); una versione live di “Know You Better” registrata ai C-Boys Heart & Soul, il club di Austin dove la band ha iniziato a farsi un nome; e cover dei Beatles con “Eleanor Rigby,” dei Death con “ Politicians in My Eyes,” di Bobby con “Blue” dei Bland con “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City,” e di Tracy Chapman con “Fast Car”, quest’ultima suonata in anteprima al The Late Show With Stephen Colbert lo scorso mese. Pre-ordina Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) QUI.

La sessione live di “Colors” è un’incredibile hit virale su YouTube, con quasi 27 milioni di visualizzazioni. Da oggi è disponibile il video per la versione live di “Confines” contenuta nella Deluxe Edition, che vede la partecipazione di un quartetto d’archi. Oggi The Fader ha trasmesso in anteprima il video: https://www.thefader. com/2020/07/29/black-pumas- confines-in-studio-premiere- deluxe-album?utm_source=tftw.

DELUXE TRACK LIST

Black Moon Rising

Colors

Know You Better

Fire

OCT 33

Stay Gold

Old

Confines

Touch the Sky

Sweet Conversations

BONUS TRACKS

Fast Car (Tracy Chapman Cover)

I’m Ready

Red Rover

Black Cat

Politicians In My Eyes (Death Cover)

Colors (Live in Studio)

Oct 33 (Live in Studio)

Confines (Live in Studio)

Know You Better (Live at C-Boys)

Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles Cover)

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City (Bobby “Blue” Bland Cover)

PRAISE FOR BLACK PUMAS:

“Few artists seem to tap the collective unease of the national moment quite like Austin’s Black Pumas… never missing a beat is the tireless, charismatic energy of singer Eric Burton.” — Rolling Stone

“A debut so perfectly realized by the standards they’ve set themselves that you wonder what could possibly come next.” — The Guardian

“So much more expansive than retro soul…sounds like a record that The Black Keys would do with Marvin Gaye.” — NPR Music

“The duo’s flair for drama is so stirring, they can seem acutely cinematic.” — Pitchfork

“Mesmerizing” — Essence

“Wu-Tang Clan meets James Brown…radiates soul at a wattage that may not be exactly street legal.” — KCRW

“Staggering…the world does indeed need Black Pumas and their message right now.” — MOJO

“Stirring retro soul.” — FADER



DUE DATE RIPROGRAMMATE IN ITALIA

23 luglio 2021 – Circolo Magnolia, Milano

24 luglio 2021 – Auditorium Parco della Musica, Roma

Info: Comcerto

