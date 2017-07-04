Music Attitude

Coldplay, la scaletta e i video del concerto a Milano del 3 luglio 2017

Stefano Mazzone
Ieri sera i Coldplay hanno fatto tappa allo stadio San Siro di Milano per la prima delle due date in programma del loro tour. Chris Martin e soci hanno eseguito 24 brani , tra hit storiche e brani dell’ultimo album “A Head Full of Dream”. Questa sera si replica. Di seguito, la scaletta e video del concerto del 3 luglio 2017.

La scaletta del concerto dei Coldplay a Milano

A Head Full of Dreams
Yellow
Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall
The Scientist
God Put a Smile Upon Your Face / Oceans
Paradise

B-Stage
Always in My Head
Magic
Everglow

A-Stage
Clocks / Army Of One
Midnight / Charlie Brown
Hymn for the Weekend
Fix You / Midnight
Viva la Vida
Adventure of a Lifetime

C-Stage
Kaleidoscope
In My Place / Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis, acustiche)
Don’t Panic (acustica)
Us Against the World (richiesta dal pubblico)

A-Stage
Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)
A Sky Full of Stars
Up&Up

