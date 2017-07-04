Coldplay, la scaletta e i video del concerto a Milano del 3 luglio 2017

Ieri sera i Coldplay hanno fatto tappa allo stadio San Siro di Milano per la prima delle due date in programma del loro tour. Chris Martin e soci hanno eseguito 24 brani , tra hit storiche e brani dell’ultimo album “A Head Full of Dream”. Questa sera si replica. Di seguito, la scaletta e video del concerto del 3 luglio 2017.

La scaletta del concerto dei Coldplay a Milano

A Head Full of Dreams

Yellow

Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall

The Scientist

God Put a Smile Upon Your Face / Oceans

Paradise

B-Stage

Always in My Head

Magic

Everglow

A-Stage

Clocks / Army Of One

Midnight / Charlie Brown

Hymn for the Weekend

Fix You / Midnight

Viva la Vida

Adventure of a Lifetime

C-Stage

Kaleidoscope

In My Place / Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis, acustiche)

Don’t Panic (acustica)

Us Against the World (richiesta dal pubblico)

A-Stage

Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)

A Sky Full of Stars

Up&Up

