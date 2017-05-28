Eddie Vedder, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

C’è grande attesa per le due date italiane (qui tutte le info) di Eddie Vedder. Il tour europeo dell’artista statunitense è iniziato ieri sera ad Amsterdam e il 24 e il 26 giugno farà tappa a Firenze (Visarno Arena) e a Taormina (Teatro Antico).

La scaletta dello show spazia dai classici dei Pearl Jam come “Just Breathe”, “Immortality” e “The End” fino alle cover di Cat Stevens e Neil Young. Inoltre, nella parte centrale del concerto, Eddie Vedder ha giustamente ricordato le vittime dell’attentato dello scorso lunedì alla Manchester Arena eseguendo chitarra e voce “Imagine” di John Lennon.

Di seguito, in attesa dei due live italiani, la scaletta del tour.

La scaletta del tour 2017 di Eddie Vedder

Long Road

Trouble (Cat Stevens)

Sometimes

Can’t Keep, Sleeping By Myself

Without You

Longing To Belong (w/ Jonas Pap)

The Needle and the Damage Done (Neil Young)

I Am Mine

Light Years

Good Woman (Cat Power)

Far Behind

No Ceiling

Guaranteed

Rise

I’m Open

Better Man (lullaby version)

Immortality

Porch

Encore:

I’m So Tired (Fugazi)

Small Town

Imagine (John Lennon)

Heroes (David Bowie/Brian Eno, w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)

Just Breathe (w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)

Lukin (w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)

Song Of Good Hope (Glen Hansard, w/ Glen Hansard and The Red Limo String Quartet)

Falling Slowly (Hansard/ Irglova, w/ Glen Hansard and The Red Limo String Quartet)

The End (w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)

Encore 2:

Rockin’ In The Free World (Neil Young)

Hard Sun (Indio, w/ Glen Hansard)

