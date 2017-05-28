Eddie Vedder, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

2 ore ago
Stefano Mazzone
News
eddie-vedder-scaletta-concerti-tour-2017

C’è grande attesa per le due date italiane (qui tutte le info) di Eddie Vedder. Il tour europeo dell’artista statunitense è iniziato ieri sera ad Amsterdam e il 24 e il 26 giugno farà tappa a Firenze (Visarno Arena) e a Taormina (Teatro Antico).

La scaletta dello show spazia dai classici dei Pearl Jam come “Just Breathe”, “Immortality” e “The End” fino alle cover di Cat StevensNeil Young. Inoltre, nella parte centrale del concerto, Eddie Vedder ha giustamente ricordato le vittime dell’attentato dello scorso lunedì alla Manchester Arena eseguendo chitarra e voce “Imagine” di John Lennon.

Di seguito, in attesa dei due live italiani, la scaletta del tour.

La scaletta del tour 2017 di Eddie Vedder

Long Road
Trouble (Cat Stevens)
Sometimes
Can’t Keep,  Sleeping By Myself
Without You
Longing To Belong (w/ Jonas Pap)
The Needle and the Damage Done (Neil Young)
I Am Mine
Light Years
Good Woman (Cat Power)
Far Behind
No Ceiling
Guaranteed
Rise
I’m Open
Better Man (lullaby version)
Immortality
Porch

Encore:
I’m So Tired (Fugazi)
Small Town
Imagine (John Lennon)
Heroes (David Bowie/Brian Eno, w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)
Just Breathe (w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)
Lukin (w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)
Song Of Good Hope (Glen Hansard, w/ Glen Hansard and The Red Limo String Quartet)
Falling Slowly (Hansard/ Irglova, w/ Glen Hansard and The Red Limo String Quartet)
The End (w/ The Red Limo String Quartet)

Encore 2:
Rockin’ In The Free World (Neil Young)
Hard Sun (Indio, w/ Glen Hansard)

Comments

comments

   
CONDIVIDI
Musicattitude.it
  • utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa
  • usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi
  • accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.