Guns N’ Roses, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

3 ore ago
Stefano Mazzone
News
guns-n-roses-scaletta-concerti-tour-2017

Ha preso il via il “Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017” dei Guns N’ Roses, con la prima data che si è conclusa ieri sera, 27 maggio, a Dublino. I Guns suoneranno il prossimo 10 giugno all’Autodromo di Imola ed è naturale l’attesa spasmodica che si è venuta a creare dietro a questo evento.

A meno di due settimane dalla data italiana, i fan del gruppo statunitense hanno avuto un assaggio di quello che gli attenderà. Durante lo show dei Guns N’ Roses oltre a tutti i classici, non mancheranno le innumerevoli citazioni e cover storiche. Da “Wish You Were Here” dei Pink Floyd fino a Bob Dylan, Wings e Who. Inoltre, non passa di certo inosservato il sentito e meritato tributo a Chris Cornell, recentemente scomparso.

La scaletta del “Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017” dei Guns N’ Roses

It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
New Rose (The Damned cover)
This I Love  Civil War (with “Voodoo Child” outro)
Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) (Chris Cornell tribute, live debut)
Coma (with band introductions)
Slash Guitar Solo
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)  (Nino Rota cover) (instrumental)
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Out Ta Get Me
Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover) (Slash & Richard Fortus guitar duet)
November Rain (“Layla” piano outro with Axl… more )
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (with “Only Women Bleed” intro)
Nightrain

Encore:
Patience (first time on acoustic… more )
There Was a Time
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City

Comments

comments

   
CONDIVIDI
Musicattitude.it
  • utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa
  • usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi
  • accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.