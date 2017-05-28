Guns N’ Roses, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

Ha preso il via il “Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017” dei Guns N’ Roses, con la prima data che si è conclusa ieri sera, 27 maggio, a Dublino. I Guns suoneranno il prossimo 10 giugno all’Autodromo di Imola ed è naturale l’attesa spasmodica che si è venuta a creare dietro a questo evento.

A meno di due settimane dalla data italiana, i fan del gruppo statunitense hanno avuto un assaggio di quello che gli attenderà. Durante lo show dei Guns N’ Roses oltre a tutti i classici, non mancheranno le innumerevoli citazioni e cover storiche. Da “Wish You Were Here” dei Pink Floyd fino a Bob Dylan, Wings e Who. Inoltre, non passa di certo inosservato il sentito e meritato tributo a Chris Cornell, recentemente scomparso.

La scaletta del “Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017” dei Guns N’ Roses

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

New Rose (The Damned cover)

This I Love Civil War (with “Voodoo Child” outro)

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) (Chris Cornell tribute, live debut)

Coma (with band introductions)

Slash Guitar Solo

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover) (instrumental)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Out Ta Get Me

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover) (Slash & Richard Fortus guitar duet)

November Rain (“Layla” piano outro with Axl… more )

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (with “Only Women Bleed” intro)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience (first time on acoustic… more )

There Was a Time

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City

Comments

comments