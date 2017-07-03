Sono state finalmente annunciate le ultime novità nel cartellone già fitto di Home Festival, giunto quest’anno alla sua ottava edizione, che come annunciato in precedenza, si svolgerà da mercoledì 30 agosto a domenica 3 settembre 2017 in zona Dogana a Treviso. Impossibile non iniziare l’elenco delle new entry in line up con i The Libertines, che saranno gli headliner della serata del 3 settembre. Ma al ricchissimo cast si sono aggiunti, tra gli altri, anche London Grammar, The Charlatans, The Bloody Beetroots, Slydigs, Ghali e Boomdabash.

Di seguito la line up completa e definitiva di HF17.

Home Festival 2017, la line up definitiva

Mercoledì 30 agosto (ingresso gratuito): Max Gazzè – Omar Pedrini – Eva Pevarello – Digital Monkey Beat Dj Set Pau (Negrita) & Dj AM:PM – Rumatera – Los Massadores – The Bastard Sons of Dioniso – Wardogs – Craven – The Brokendolls – Kani – Old 7 Years – Tytus

Giovedì 31 agosto: Duran Duran – Moderat – The Bloody Beetroots – Soulwax – Frank & The Rattlesnakes – The Horrors – M+A – Clap! Clap! – Godblesscomputers – Pop X – Demonology HiFi – Slydigs –Slander – Istituto Italiano di Cumbia All Stars – Wora Wora Washington – Vettori – I’m Not a Blonde – La Scimmia – Le Luci Del Nord

Venerdì 1 settembre: Liam Gallagher – Justice – The Wailers play “Legend” – Samuel – Planet Funk – Booka Shade – Andy C – Circa Waves – Victor Kwality – Raphael – Universal Sex Arena – Gli Sportivi – David Lion aka Lion D – Dj Christian Effe – The Quentins – Crista – Hope You’re Fine Blondie

Sabato 2 settembre: Steve Angello – J-Ax & Fedez – Thegiornalisti – Chris Liebing – Kungs – Ofenbach – Hoodie Allen – You Me At Six – Angemi – Jasmine Thompson – Sfera Ebbasta & Charlie Charles – Ex-Otago – Lele Sacchi – Astroid Boys – Danko – Birthh – Mudimbi – lowlow – Ackeejuice Rockers – Elyne – Christaux – The Minis

Domenica 3 settembre: The Libertines – London Grammar – The Charlatans – Mannarino – Marra&Guè – Ghali – Afterhours – Le Luci Della Centrale Elettrica – Levante – Nikki e Dj Aladyn Tropical Pizza live dj set – Boomdabash – Wrongonyou – One Two One Two w/ Fabio B – Val S – Michele Wad & Grido – French 79 – Txarango – Louders – Andrea Martini – Sunday Morning – I Maghi di Ozzy

