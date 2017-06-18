Linkin Park, la scaletta e i video del concerto agli I-Days 2017

Ieri sera i Linkin Park hanno suonato alla terza giornata degli I-Days, in scena all’Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. La band di Los Angeles è salita sul palco in perfetto orario e, oltre ai pezzi storici, ha eseguito i brani del nuovo album “One More Light”. Di seguito, la scaletta e i video del concerto del 17 giugno 2017.

La scaletta dei Linkin Park agli I-Days Milano 2017

Talking To Myself

Burn it Down

The Catalyst

Wastelands

One Step Closer

Castle of Glass

Good Goodbye

Lost in the echo

New Divide

Invisible

Waiting for the End

Breaking the Habit

One More Light

Crawling

Leave out all the rest

A place for my head

What I’ve Done

In the End

Faint

Numb

Heavy

Papercut

Bleed it Out

Comments

comments