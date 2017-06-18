Music Attitude

Linkin Park, la scaletta e i video del concerto agli I-Days 2017

8 ore ago
Stefano Mazzone
News
linkin-park-scaletta-video-concerto-i-days-17-giugno-2017

Ieri sera i Linkin Park hanno suonato alla terza giornata degli I-Days, in scena all’Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. La band di Los Angeles è salita sul palco in perfetto orario e, oltre ai pezzi storici, ha eseguito i brani del nuovo album “One More Light”. Di seguito, la scaletta e i video del concerto del 17 giugno 2017.

La scaletta dei Linkin Park agli I-Days Milano 2017

Talking To Myself
Burn it Down
The Catalyst
Wastelands
One Step Closer
Castle of Glass
Good Goodbye
Lost in the echo
New Divide
Invisible
Waiting for the End
Breaking the Habit
One More Light
Crawling
Leave out all the rest
A place for my head
What I’ve Done
In the End
Faint
Numb
Heavy
Papercut
Bleed it Out

Comments

comments

         
CONDIVIDI
Musicattitude.it
  • utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa
  • usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi
  • accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.