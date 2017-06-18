Linkin Park, la scaletta e i video del concerto agli I-Days 2017

Ieri sera i Linkin Park hanno suonato alla terza giornata degli I-Days, in scena all’Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. La band di Los Angeles è salita sul palco in perfetto orario e, oltre ai pezzi storici, ha eseguito i brani del nuovo album “One More Light”. Di seguito, la scaletta e i video del concerto del 17 giugno 2017.
La scaletta dei Linkin Park agli I-Days Milano 2017
Talking To Myself
Burn it Down
The Catalyst
Wastelands
One Step Closer
Castle of Glass
Good Goodbye
Lost in the echo
New Divide
Invisible
Waiting for the End
Breaking the Habit
One More Light
Crawling
Leave out all the rest
A place for my head
What I’ve Done
In the End
Faint
Numb
Heavy
Papercut
Bleed it Out