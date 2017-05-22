Roger Waters, la scaletta e i video della data zero del tour 2017

La data zero del tanto atteso “Us and Them Tour” di Roger Waters ha avuto luogo ieri, 21 maggio 2017, presso la Meadowlands Arena di East Rutherford, in New Jersey.

L’inizio ufficiale della tournée nordamericana (il cui nome è stato “preso in prestito” da un brano presente in “The Dark Side of the Moon“, capolavoro inciso nel 1973 dalla storica formazione inglese) della leggenda dei Pink Floyd è previsto per il prossimo 26 maggio da Kansas City per un totale di 40 tappe, che toccheranno diverse metropoli statunitensi e canadesi fino alla conclusione del 28 ottobre a Vancouver. Un periodo molto intenso per Waters quindi, che è in procinto di pubblicare anche un nuovo album solista dal titolo “Is This The Life We Really Want?”, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno.

La scaletta della data di East Rutherford ha accontentato sia i fan della prima ora dei Pink Floyd, che i curiosi in trepidante attesa della nuova pubblicazione (su 23 brani eseguiti infatti sono stati 4 i pezzi estratti dalla ancora inedita fatica di Roger Waters).

Roger Waters, la scaletta dell’Us and Them Tour 2017

Breathe (Pink Floyd song)

One of These Days (Pink Floyd song)

Time (Pink Floyd song)

Breathe (Reprise) (Pink Floyd song)

The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd song)

Déjà Vu

The Last Refugee (live debut)

Picture That (live debut)

Welcome to the Machine (Pink Floyd song)

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd song)

The Happiest Days of Our Lives (Pink Floyd song)

Another Brick in the Wall Part 2 (Pink Floyd song)

Another Brick in the Wall Part 3 (Pink Floyd song)

Set 2:

Dogs (Pink Floyd song)

Pigs (Three Different Ones) (Pink Floyd song)

Money (Pink Floyd song)

Us and Them (Pink Floyd song)

Smell the Roses (live debut)

Brain Damage (Pink Floyd song)

Eclipse (Pink Floyd song)

Encore:

Vera (Pink Floyd song)

Bring the Boys Back Home (Pink Floyd song)

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd song)

