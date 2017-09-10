Rolling Stones, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

Stefano Mazzone
rolling-stones-scaletta-tour-2017

È partito ieri sera, 9 settembre 2017, il No Filter European Tour dei Rolling Stones. La scaletta proposta da Mike Jagger e soci sul palco del Festwiese am Stadtpark di Amburgo ha regalato parecchie sorprese. Tra i tanti brani eseguiti, spiccano “Dancing With Mr. D” che non veniva suonata dal ’73, “Play With Fire” che mancava dal ’90 e “Under My Thumb” che non veniva eseguita da undici anni.

Siamo sicuri che una setlist del genere non dispiacerebbe ai tanti fan che, sabato 23 settembre, assisteranno alla data di Lucca. Di seguito, la scaletta della prima data.

Rolling Stones – Scaletta tour 2017

Sympathy for the Devil
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Tumbling Dice
Out of Control
Just Your Fool
Ride ‘Em on Down
Play With Fire
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Dancing With Mr. D
Under My Thumb
Paint It Black
Honky Tonk Women
Slipping Away
Happy
Midnight Rambler
Miss You
Street Fighting Man
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

BIS
Gimme Shelter
Jumpin’ Jack Flash

