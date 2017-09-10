Rolling Stones, la scaletta dei concerti del tour 2017

È partito ieri sera, 9 settembre 2017, il No Filter European Tour dei Rolling Stones. La scaletta proposta da Mike Jagger e soci sul palco del Festwiese am Stadtpark di Amburgo ha regalato parecchie sorprese. Tra i tanti brani eseguiti, spiccano “Dancing With Mr. D” che non veniva suonata dal ’73, “Play With Fire” che mancava dal ’90 e “Under My Thumb” che non veniva eseguita da undici anni.

Siamo sicuri che una setlist del genere non dispiacerebbe ai tanti fan che, sabato 23 settembre, assisteranno alla data di Lucca. Di seguito, la scaletta della prima data.

Rolling Stones – Scaletta tour 2017

Sympathy for the Devil

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Tumbling Dice

Out of Control

Just Your Fool

Ride ‘Em on Down

Play With Fire

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Dancing With Mr. D

Under My Thumb

Paint It Black

Honky Tonk Women

Slipping Away

Happy

Midnight Rambler

Miss You

Street Fighting Man

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

BIS

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

