Sziget Festival 2019, I Hate My Village e Coma_Cose allo Europe Stage

Sono I Hate My Village e Coma_Cose i gruppi italiani confermati oggi per lo Europe Stage, uno dei palchi che caratterizzeranno lo Sziget Festival, la rassegna che si terrà a Budapest dal 7 al 13 agosto prossimi. Un palco sponsorizzato dalla catena di hotel Ibis dove troveranno spazio 30 artisti provenienti da 20 diverse nazioni, uno spaccato sulla musica europea e su quelle band già note in patria e che potrebbero diventare famose anche all’estero.
Oltre ai già citati rappresentanti nazionali, ci saranno infatti anche i tedeschi Pipes And pints, il collettivo neerlandese Jungle By Night, la svizzera Sophie Hunger, i lituani Carnival Youth e molti altri.
Una manifestazione che punta ad eguagliare il successo dello scorso anno, che ha portato in una settimana 565mila spettatori, per una lineup che vanta come headliner artisti come Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Martin Garrix e The National.
IBIS PRESENTS EUROPE STAGE LINE-UP
Hippocampe Fou
Jungle by Night
Bosse
47Sou
Maruja Limón
Algiers
Sophie Hunger
Lord Esperanza
Coma Cose
L’ Or du Commun
Whispering Sons
Carnival Youth
Naaz
Leoniden
I Hate My Village
Lucille Crew
Idiotape
The Ringo Jets
Ivan Dorn
Pipes & Pints
La Ganga Calé
Rendez-Vous
Celeste Buckingham
Mörk
Esti Kornél
Satellites
Belau
Cheap Tobacco
Hearts Hearts
Mongooz and the Magnet
FULL LINE-UP
Foo Fighters
Ed Sheeran
Florence + The Machine
Post Malone
Twenty One Pilots
The 1975
Martin Garrix
The National
Richard Ashcroft
Franz Ferdinand
James Blake
Years & Years
Tove Lo
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Mura Masa
Kodaline
Chvrches
Johnny Marr
Jungle
Tom Odell
The Blaze
Razorlight
Big Thief
Son Lux
Richie Hatin CLOSER
Honne
Maribou State
David August
Jain
IDLES
Yeasayer
Yellow Days
Broken Social Scene
Parcels
Superorganism
Pale Waves
Tove Styrke
Boy Pablo
Masego
Iamddb
Protoje & The Indiggnation
Xavier Rudd
Coheed and Cambria
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Alma
Gang Of Youths
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
W&W
Vini Vici
Carnage
Jax Jones Live
Sigala
Yungblud
Of Mice & Men
Wanda
Elderbrook
Sonny Fodera
Polo & Pan
Khruangbin
Anna of The North
Roosevelt
Black Mountain
Hucci
Fakear
Grace Carter
Tamino
Valeras
Welshly Arms
Ocean Alley
Burak Yeter