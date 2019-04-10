Sziget Festival 2019, I Hate My Village e Coma_Cose allo Europe Stage

Sono I Hate My Village e Coma_Cose i gruppi italiani confermati oggi per lo Europe Stage, uno dei palchi che caratterizzeranno lo Sziget Festival, la rassegna che si terrà a Budapest dal 7 al 13 agosto prossimi. Un palco sponsorizzato dalla catena di hotel Ibis dove troveranno spazio 30 artisti provenienti da 20 diverse nazioni, uno spaccato sulla musica europea e su quelle band già note in patria e che potrebbero diventare famose anche all’estero.

Oltre ai già citati rappresentanti nazionali, ci saranno infatti anche i tedeschi Pipes And pints, il collettivo neerlandese Jungle By Night, la svizzera Sophie Hunger, i lituani Carnival Youth e molti altri.

Una manifestazione che punta ad eguagliare il successo dello scorso anno, che ha portato in una settimana 565mila spettatori, per una lineup che vanta come headliner artisti come Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Martin Garrix e The National.

IBIS PRESENTS EUROPE STAGE LINE-UP

Hippocampe Fou

Jungle by Night

Bosse

47Sou

Maruja Limón

Algiers

Sophie Hunger

Lord Esperanza

Coma Cose

L’ Or du Commun

Whispering Sons

Carnival Youth

Naaz

Leoniden

I Hate My Village

Lucille Crew

Idiotape

The Ringo Jets

Ivan Dorn

Pipes & Pints

La Ganga Calé

Rendez-Vous

Celeste Buckingham

Mörk

Esti Kornél

Satellites

Belau

Cheap Tobacco

Hearts Hearts

Mongooz and the Magnet

FULL LINE-UP

Foo Fighters

Ed Sheeran

Florence + The Machine

Post Malone

Twenty One Pilots

The 1975

Martin Garrix

The National

Richard Ashcroft

Franz Ferdinand

James Blake

Years & Years

Tove Lo

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Mura Masa

Kodaline

Chvrches

Johnny Marr

Jungle

Tom Odell

The Blaze

Razorlight

Big Thief

Son Lux

Richie Hatin CLOSER

Honne

Maribou State

David August

Jain

IDLES

Yeasayer

Yellow Days

Broken Social Scene

Parcels

Superorganism

Pale Waves

Tove Styrke

Boy Pablo

Masego

Iamddb

Protoje & The Indiggnation

Xavier Rudd

Coheed and Cambria

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Alma

Gang Of Youths

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

W&W

Vini Vici

Carnage

Jax Jones Live

Sigala

Yungblud

Of Mice & Men

Wanda

Elderbrook

Sonny Fodera

Polo & Pan

Khruangbin

Anna of The North

Roosevelt

Black Mountain

Hucci

Fakear

Grace Carter

Tamino

Valeras

Welshly Arms

Ocean Alley

Burak Yeter

