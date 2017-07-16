U2, la scaletta e i video del concerto a Roma del 15 luglio 2017

Stefano Mazzone
Il The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 degli U2 è finalmente arrivato anche in Italia per due date allo stadio Olimpico di Roma. Ieri sera Bono e soci hanno incantato i tantissimi presenti eseguendo per intero “The Joshua Tree”, il capolavoro del 1987 della band irlandese. In apertura un ospite d’eccezione: Noel Gallagher, insieme ai suoi High Flying Birds. Questa sera si replica. Di seguito, la scaletta del concerto del 15 luglio 2017.

La scaletta del concerto degli U2 a Roma

Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Years’s Day
Bad/Heroes (omaggio a David Bowie)
Pride

Where The Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven’t Found (What I’m Looking For)
With Or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running To Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God’s Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers Of The Disappeared

Miss Syria (Miss Sarajevo)
Beautiful Day
Elevation
Vertigo (con citazione di Rebel Rebel in omaggio a David Bowie)
Ultraviolet
One
Little Things That Give You Away

