U2, la scaletta e i video del concerto a Roma del 15 luglio 2017

Il The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 degli U2 è finalmente arrivato anche in Italia per due date allo stadio Olimpico di Roma. Ieri sera Bono e soci hanno incantato i tantissimi presenti eseguendo per intero “The Joshua Tree”, il capolavoro del 1987 della band irlandese. In apertura un ospite d’eccezione: Noel Gallagher, insieme ai suoi High Flying Birds. Questa sera si replica. Di seguito, la scaletta del concerto del 15 luglio 2017.

La scaletta del concerto degli U2 a Roma

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Years’s Day

Bad/Heroes (omaggio a David Bowie)

Pride

Where The Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven’t Found (What I’m Looking For)

With Or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running To Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God’s Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers Of The Disappeared

Miss Syria (Miss Sarajevo)

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Vertigo (con citazione di Rebel Rebel in omaggio a David Bowie)

Ultraviolet

One

Little Things That Give You Away

