Dream Theater, la scaletta e le foto del concerto a Torino del 7 maggio 2017

I Dream Theater tornano in Italia dopo le date dello scorso febbraio per riproporre per intero Images And Words, capolavoro che proprio quest’anno festeggia i 25 anni di età. Nonostante l’annullamento del concerto a Lignano Sabbiadoro a causa del maltempo, ieri sera la band ha continuato il suo tour italiano approdando all’Auditorium Lingotto di Torino.
Durante l’Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, i Dream Theater non hanno proposto solo il leggendario album del 1992, ma anche una selezione di brani di produzione più recente.
Dream Theater – La scaletta del concerto del 7 maggio a Torino
1.The Dark Eternal Night
2.The Bigger Picture
3.Hell’s Kitchen
4.The Gift of Music
5.Our New World
6.Portrait of Tracy (Jaco Pastorius cover)
7.As I Am
8.Breaking All Illusions
9.Happy New Year 1992
10.Pull Me Under
11.Another Day
12.Take the Time
13.Surrounded
14.Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper
15.Under a Glass Moon
16.Wait for Sleep
17.Learning to Live
18.A Change of Seasons: I The Crimson Sunrise
19.A Change of Seasons: II Innocence
20.A Change of Seasons: III Carpe Diem
21.A Change of Seasons: V Another World
22.A Change of Seasons: VI The Inevitable Summer
23.A Change of Seasons: VII The Crimson Sunset
Le foto del concerto
Fotografie a cura di Daniele Baldi.