Music Attitude

Dream Theater, la scaletta e le foto del concerto a Torino del 7 maggio 2017

3 ore ago
Redazione Musicattitude
Concerti
dream-theater-foto-concerto-torino-7-maggio-2017

I Dream Theater tornano in Italia dopo le date dello scorso febbraio per riproporre per intero Images And Words, capolavoro che proprio quest’anno festeggia i 25 anni di età. Nonostante l’annullamento del concerto a Lignano Sabbiadoro a causa del maltempo, ieri sera la band ha continuato il suo tour italiano approdando all’Auditorium Lingotto di Torino.

Durante l’Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, i Dream Theater non hanno proposto solo il leggendario album del 1992, ma anche una selezione di brani di produzione più recente.

Dream Theater – La scaletta del concerto del 7 maggio a Torino

1.The Dark Eternal Night
2.The Bigger Picture
3.Hell’s Kitchen
4.The Gift of Music
5.Our New World
6.Portrait of Tracy (Jaco Pastorius cover)
7.As I Am
8.Breaking All Illusions

9.Happy New Year 1992
10.Pull Me Under
11.Another Day
12.Take the Time
13.Surrounded
14.Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper
15.Under a Glass Moon
16.Wait for Sleep
17.Learning to Live

18.A Change of Seasons: I The Crimson Sunrise
19.A Change of Seasons: II Innocence
20.A Change of Seasons: III Carpe Diem
21.A Change of Seasons: V Another World
22.A Change of Seasons: VI The Inevitable Summer
23.A Change of Seasons: VII The Crimson Sunset

Le foto del concerto

Fotografie a cura di Daniele Baldi.

Comments

comments

                  
CONDIVIDI
Musicattitude.it
  • utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa
  • usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi
  • accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.