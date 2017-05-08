Dream Theater, la scaletta e le foto del concerto a Torino del 7 maggio 2017

I Dream Theater tornano in Italia dopo le date dello scorso febbraio per riproporre per intero Images And Words, capolavoro che proprio quest’anno festeggia i 25 anni di età. Nonostante l’annullamento del concerto a Lignano Sabbiadoro a causa del maltempo, ieri sera la band ha continuato il suo tour italiano approdando all’Auditorium Lingotto di Torino.

Durante l’Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, i Dream Theater non hanno proposto solo il leggendario album del 1992, ma anche una selezione di brani di produzione più recente.

Dream Theater – La scaletta del concerto del 7 maggio a Torino

1.The Dark Eternal Night

2.The Bigger Picture

3.Hell’s Kitchen

4.The Gift of Music

5.Our New World

6.Portrait of Tracy (Jaco Pastorius cover)

7.As I Am

8.Breaking All Illusions

9.Happy New Year 1992

10.Pull Me Under

11.Another Day

12.Take the Time

13.Surrounded

14.Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper

15.Under a Glass Moon

16.Wait for Sleep

17.Learning to Live

18.A Change of Seasons: I The Crimson Sunrise

19.A Change of Seasons: II Innocence

20.A Change of Seasons: III Carpe Diem

21.A Change of Seasons: V Another World

22.A Change of Seasons: VI The Inevitable Summer

23.A Change of Seasons: VII The Crimson Sunset

Le foto del concerto

Fotografie a cura di Daniele Baldi.

