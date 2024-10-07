Comunicati stampa
ARCH ENEMY – annunciano il nuovo disco “Blood Dynasty”
Dopo l’uscita a sorpresa del loro ultimo singolo “Dream Stealer” lo scorso 31 luglio, gli ARCH ENEMY tornano con altre entusiasmanti novità: Gli svedesi sono lieti di annunciare il loro 12° album in studio, “Blood Dynasty”, un album di 11 nuove tracce potentissime, in uscita su Century Media Records il 28 marzo 2025.
L’annuncio dà anche il via al pre-order del disco: https://archenemy.lnk.to/BloodDynastyAlbumLP
Il membro fondatore e chitarrista degli Arch Enemy Michael Amott parla del nuovo album:
“Questo nuovo album si spinge oltre i confini di ciò che abbiamo fatto prima: è tutto ciò che vi aspettate da questa band, e anche di più! Non vediamo l’ora che lo ascoltiate e sentiate l’energia che abbiamo riversato in ogni brano. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”.
ARCH ENEMY – “Blood Dynasty”
Dream Stealer
Illuminate the Path
March Of the Miscreants
A Million Suns
Don’t Look Down
Presage
Blood Dynasty
Paper Tiger
Vivre Libre
The Pendulum
Liars & Thieves
“Blood Dynasty” è disponibile nei seguenti formati:
Special Edition CD (11 tracks)
Special Edition CD (US version) (11 tracks)
Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (11 + 2 bonus tracks)
Ltd. Deluxe A/B split (red&golden) LP (11 tracks) + bonus LP (2 tracks) + CD Artbook (13 tracks) & art print
black LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. grey LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. transp. red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. creamy white LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. dark green LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. bright gold LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. red blood splatter (clear-red splatter) LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)
Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl (limited to 666 copies) (11 tracks)
Ltd. black ice LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)
Ltd. milky clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)
Ltd. tangerine colored LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)
Digital album (11 tracks)
Oltre alle edizioni deluxe limitate che contengono 2 bonus track esclusive, i fan possono rivolgere la loro attenzione al vinile Ltd. Liquid Blood, disponibile esclusivamente sullo store ufficiale della band e limitato a 666 copie.
Gli Arch Enemy saranno in Europa in occasione del “Rising From The North” tour, in compagnia di In Flames e Soilwork. Di seguito tutte le date tra cui una su suolo italiano:
3-Oct-2024: UK – Glasgow, O2 Academy
4-Oct-2024: UK – Manchester, Manchester Academy
5-Oct-2024: UK – Birmingham, O2 Academy
6-Oct-2024: UK – London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
8-Oct-2024: France – Paris, Zenith
9-Oct-2024: Luxembourg – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal
11-Oct-2024: Germany – Hamburg, Sporthalle
12-Oct-2024: Germany – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall
13-Oct-2024: Netherlands – Den Bosch, Mainstage
15-Oct-2024: Switzerland – Zurich, The Hall
16-Oct-2024: Italy – Milan, Alcatraz
18-Oct-2024: Germany – Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle
19-Oct-2024: Germany – Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle
20-Oct-2024: Germany – Munich, Zenith
22-Oct-2024: Austria – Vienna, Gasometer
23-Oct-2024: Hungary – Budapest, Barba Negra
25-Oct-2024: Czech Republic – Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26-Oct-2024: Germany – Dresden, Messe
27-Oct-2024: Germany – Berlin, Velodrom
29-Oct-2024: Norway – Oslo, Spektrum
31-Oct-2024: Sweden – Malmö, Malmö Arena
1-Nov-2024: Sweden – Gothenburg, Scandinavium
2-Nov-2024: Sweden – Stockholm, Hovet
3-Nov-2024: Sweden – Sundsvall, Nordichallen
5-Nov-2024: Finland – Helsinki, Ice Hall
