ARCH ENEMY – annunciano il nuovo disco “Blood Dynasty”

Dopo l’uscita a sorpresa del loro ultimo singolo “Dream Stealer” lo scorso 31 luglio, gli ARCH ENEMY tornano con altre entusiasmanti novità: Gli svedesi sono lieti di annunciare il loro 12° album in studio, “Blood Dynasty”, un album di 11 nuove tracce potentissime, in uscita su Century Media Records il 28 marzo 2025.

L’annuncio dà anche il via al pre-order del disco: https://archenemy.lnk.to/BloodDynastyAlbumLP

Il membro fondatore e chitarrista degli Arch Enemy Michael Amott parla del nuovo album:

“Questo nuovo album si spinge oltre i confini di ciò che abbiamo fatto prima: è tutto ciò che vi aspettate da questa band, e anche di più! Non vediamo l’ora che lo ascoltiate e sentiate l’energia che abbiamo riversato in ogni brano. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”.

ARCH ENEMY – “Blood Dynasty”

Dream Stealer

Illuminate the Path

March Of the Miscreants

A Million Suns

Don’t Look Down

Presage

Blood Dynasty

Paper Tiger

Vivre Libre

The Pendulum

Liars & Thieves

“Blood Dynasty” è disponibile nei seguenti formati:

Special Edition CD (11 tracks)

Special Edition CD (US version) (11 tracks)

Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (11 + 2 bonus tracks)

Ltd. Deluxe A/B split (red&golden) LP (11 tracks) + bonus LP (2 tracks) + CD Artbook (13 tracks) & art print

black LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. deep blood red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. grey LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. transp. red LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. creamy white LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. dark green LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. bright gold LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. red blood splatter (clear-red splatter) LP & LP-Booklet (11 tracks)

Ltd. Liquid Blood Vinyl (limited to 666 copies) (11 tracks)

Ltd. black ice LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

Ltd. milky clear LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

Ltd. tangerine colored LP & LP-Booklet (US version) (11 tracks)

Digital album (11 tracks)

Oltre alle edizioni deluxe limitate che contengono 2 bonus track esclusive, i fan possono rivolgere la loro attenzione al vinile Ltd. Liquid Blood, disponibile esclusivamente sullo store ufficiale della band e limitato a 666 copie.

Gli Arch Enemy saranno in Europa in occasione del “Rising From The North” tour, in compagnia di In Flames e Soilwork. Di seguito tutte le date tra cui una su suolo italiano:

3-Oct-2024: UK – Glasgow, O2 Academy

4-Oct-2024: UK – Manchester, Manchester Academy

5-Oct-2024: UK – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6-Oct-2024: UK – London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

8-Oct-2024: France – Paris, Zenith

9-Oct-2024: Luxembourg – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

11-Oct-2024: Germany – Hamburg, Sporthalle

12-Oct-2024: Germany – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13-Oct-2024: Netherlands – Den Bosch, Mainstage

15-Oct-2024: Switzerland – Zurich, The Hall

16-Oct-2024: Italy – Milan, Alcatraz

18-Oct-2024: Germany – Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

19-Oct-2024: Germany – Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle

20-Oct-2024: Germany – Munich, Zenith

22-Oct-2024: Austria – Vienna, Gasometer

23-Oct-2024: Hungary – Budapest, Barba Negra

25-Oct-2024: Czech Republic – Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26-Oct-2024: Germany – Dresden, Messe

27-Oct-2024: Germany – Berlin, Velodrom

29-Oct-2024: Norway – Oslo, Spektrum

31-Oct-2024: Sweden – Malmö, Malmö Arena

1-Nov-2024: Sweden – Gothenburg, Scandinavium

2-Nov-2024: Sweden – Stockholm, Hovet

3-Nov-2024: Sweden – Sundsvall, Nordichallen

5-Nov-2024: Finland – Helsinki, Ice Hall